Kira Network (KEX) Price Tops $0.0751

Kira Network (KEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Kira Network has a market cap of $941,372.96 and $328,453.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kira Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

