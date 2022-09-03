Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 130636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

