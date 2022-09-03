Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.27 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

