Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,374 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

