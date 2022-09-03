Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,374 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.