JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.