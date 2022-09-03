JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 5th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €148.96 ($152.00) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.