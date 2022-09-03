JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 2.8%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €35.40 ($36.12) and last traded at €35.90 ($36.63). 10,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.95 ($37.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

JOST Werke Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.30.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

