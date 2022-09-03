Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises approximately 0.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RQI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,477. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

