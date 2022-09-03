Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 26,575 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 2,510,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,201. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

