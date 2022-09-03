Jobchain Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

