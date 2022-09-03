JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631,000 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises 3.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.63 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.