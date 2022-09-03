Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sixt Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €102.10 ($104.18) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.16.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

