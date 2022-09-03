Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

