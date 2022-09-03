Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $16.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $179.41 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $16.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $17.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

TM opened at $145.56 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $145.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

