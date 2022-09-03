Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €28.26 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.20 ($28.78) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.97.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

