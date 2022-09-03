Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,449,000 after buying an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,405,000 after buying an additional 895,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

