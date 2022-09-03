Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,066 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

