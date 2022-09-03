Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,066 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.
GSK Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.