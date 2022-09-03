Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 139,790 Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,790 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 2.28% of Alithya Group worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $974,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

