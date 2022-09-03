Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

