Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,429,000 after buying an additional 302,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

FMX stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

