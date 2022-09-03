Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 4,041 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of Credicorp worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 189,334 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

BAP stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

