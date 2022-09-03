Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,357 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

