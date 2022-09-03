Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.