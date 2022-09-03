Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

