Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
