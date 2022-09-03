Jabodon PT Co. Sells 8,455 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jabodon PT Co. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 2.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,853. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

