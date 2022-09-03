Jabodon PT Co. Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,618,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

