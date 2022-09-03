Jabodon PT Co. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

