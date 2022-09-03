J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 195415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

