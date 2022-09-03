J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 195415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.