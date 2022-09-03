J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 405,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,235 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.