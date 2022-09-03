J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DUK opened at $107.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

