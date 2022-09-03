J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

