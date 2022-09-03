J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.