J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 615,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,112. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.