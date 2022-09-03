J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
J.Jill Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:JILL opened at $16.25 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on JILL. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
