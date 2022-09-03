J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

J.Jill Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.25 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JILL. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

About J.Jill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

