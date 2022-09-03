J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.25 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a PE ratio of 203.15 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

