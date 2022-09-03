iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.28. 4,179,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

