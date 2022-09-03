iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

