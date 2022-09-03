iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

