iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,952 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after purchasing an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

