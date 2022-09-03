IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0186

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $916,804.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,096,715,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,027,540 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

