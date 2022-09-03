Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 2nd (ALE, AMH, BBW, BCS, BDX, BL, BRX, BX, DOOR, F)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 2nd:
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.