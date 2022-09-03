Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 2nd (ALE, AMH, BBW, BCS, BDX, BL, BRX, BX, DOOR, F)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 2nd:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

