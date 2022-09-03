Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
OIA stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.