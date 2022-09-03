Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

OIA stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

