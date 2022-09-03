Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.06. 1,281,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

