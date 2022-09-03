inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 53,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,961. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

