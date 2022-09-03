Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Intel has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $20,031,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $21,075,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 38,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

