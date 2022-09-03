Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Intel by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 34,893,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,207,168. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

