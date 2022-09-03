Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 28.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 20.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $205,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,696,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

