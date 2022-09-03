Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $169.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.